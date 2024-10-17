Toyota Supra Will March On Even If BMW Z4 Is Axed

Toyota Supra enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief as it is not going anywhere anytime soon.

According to Toyota Australia’s sales and marketing chief, Sean Hanley, a new generation of the iconic sports car is already in the pipeline.

Earlier this year, rumours circulated that both the Toyota Supra and its BMW Z4 sibling might face discontinuation by 2026. Both models are produced by Magna Steyr in Austria. While the Z4’s future remains uncertain, Toyota has clarified that any decision regarding the Z4 won’t affect the Supra’s fate. Ultimately, the Supra’s destiny lies solely in Toyota’s hands.

“There is no plan to discontinue the Supra brand in this car company. I know that,” Toyota Australia’s Sean Hanley said. “BMW is not Toyota. The notion that Supra is stopping is purely speculative, and quite frankly, I have no expectation, sitting here today, that the Supra brand will disappear. At all.”

The Supra’s continued presence is a win for enthusiasts. Even if the current model doesn’t quite reach the iconic status of its predecessors, it plays a crucial role for the brand and offers a compelling option in the dwindling world of internal combustion engine sports cars.