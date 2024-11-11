Alpha-N Reveals Carbon Kit For New BMW M5

The BMW M5 is a tuner’s dream with a host of aftermarket options already available. Alpha-N Performance has just unveiled its carbon fibre offerings for the new G90 Bimmer.

This marks the first time the tuner has tackled the exterior of the M5, and the results are sure to turn heads.

Partnering with their trusted dealer IND, Alpha-N has struck a perfect balance between enhancing the M5’s aesthetics and maintaining the original design language. The upcoming kit will be available later this year and includes the following components;

AN-0901 Carbon Front Spoiler

AN-0902 Carbon Front Spoiler Corner

AN-0903 Carbon Hood

AN-0904 & AN-0906 Carbon Diffusor V1 & V2 – Choose between two different rear diffuser designs to personalize your rear end.

AN-0907 Carbon Spoilerlippe

AN-0908 Carbon Ducktail Add-on – For those who prefer a “CSL” look, this ducktail spoiler add-on is glued, sealed, and painted to seamlessly integrate with your M5’s rear.

Pre-orders are now open.