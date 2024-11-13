MANHART Dials BMW M2 Up To 718 HP (535 kW)

The already potent BMW M2 G87 just got a whole lot more exciting thanks to the tuning wizards at MANHART Performance. Their latest creation, the MH2 700 II, takes the stock M2’s performance from impressive to insane.

MANHART extracts a mind-blowing 718 hp (535 kW) and 900 Nm of torque from the M2’s 3.0-litre S58 biturbo inline-six. This power surge comes courtesy of a combination of a carbon intake paired with either their MHtronik powerbox or remapping. A stainless steel exhaust system with valve control completes the power package.

For those who prioritize street legality, they offer a sports downpipe with a 200-cell HJS catalytic converter but if you’re after unrestricted performance, they’ve got you covered with race downpipes and a free-flowing exhaust setup.

The stock brakes remain untouched but can be upgraded with a custom champagne-coloured paint job. The suspension gets some tweaks with either MANHART coilover springs or a full Variant 4 coilover kit from KW, ensuring sharper handling and a lowered stance.

Filling the arches are massive Yido rims measuring 20″ at the front and 21 at the rear. These can be finished in a variety of colours to match your taste.

The MH2 700 II isn’t just about power; it’s a visual feast as well. MANHART outfits the car with a comprehensive carbon fibre package, including inserts for the front apron, side skirts, hood, kidney grilles, front spoiler, diffuser and a massive rear wing. To further accentuate the aggressive look, a champagne-coloured MANHART trim set adorns the body.

The interior gets a touch of motorsport flair with a MANHART roll bar, a rear seat cover, Schroth racing harnesses with belt tensioners, and custom floor mats.