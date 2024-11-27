Manhart Tunes BMW M3 Touring To A Whopping 843 HP (629 kW)

Manhart isn’t new to tuning BMW M cars, but their latest project pushes the boundaries. The MH3 800 Touring is a performance wagon on steroids, boasting a heavily modified twin-turbo engine, carbon fibre accents, new wheels, and a lowered suspension. It’s the ultimate answer for those who thought the M3 Touring wasn’t wild enough.

At the heart of the beast sits a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six cranked up to a staggering 843 hp (629 kW) and 1,090 Nm (804 lb-ft) of torque. This wagon packs more punch than the plug-in hybrid V8 in BMW’s latest M5.

Manhart achieved this power hike through an upgraded ECU, forged pistons and connecting rods, a Wagner Tuning intercooler, a carbon fibre intake, and a Remus stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and their own downpipes.

For those who find 843 hp insufficient, Manhart offers Stage 2 and Stage 3 kits to push this wagon even further. The eight-speed automatic gearbox has been fortified to handle the extra power.

Despite the monstrous engine, the MH3 800 Touring retains BMW’s stock carbon ceramic brakes but the suspension gets a serious upgrade with height-adjustable coilovers by H&R and a carbon fibre strut brace for added rigidity.

Visually the tuner has not strayed too far from what we come to expect with gold decals on black paint. The serious station wagon is also fitted with a bunch of carbon components including a new front splitter, grille, hood, side skirts, and rear diffuser,

Raffa alloy wheels provide the finishing touch, measuring 20 inches in front and 21 inches at the rear, wrapped in high-performance rubber.

The interior receives subtle touches with a Sky Roof and Manhart-branded floor mats. It’s not a complete overhaul, but enough to remind you this is no ordinary M3.

This particular MH3 800 Touring is currently listed for €211,894 (approx. R4m) with 12,500 km on the odometer.