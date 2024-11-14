New Aston Martin F1 Simulator Costs R2 Million

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team brings the heart-pounding action of F1 racing directly to your home with their new line of motion simulators.

Developed alongside Memento Exclusives, these feature-packed rigs recreate every adrenaline-pumping turn and bump of the track. Haptic feedback, a front-pivot design, and dynamic rumble technology combine to perfectly simulate the feeling of piloting Aston Martin’s iconic F1 machines. Clad in the team’s classic racing green livery, these simulators transform your living room into the heart of the F1 grid.

Constructed in collaboration with Aston Martin’s Silverstone team, each simulator boasts premium components like the Rexing Formula Wheel, Heusinkveld pedals, and a sprawling curved gaming screen.

From adjustable pedals to a top-of-the-line gaming PC and a plug-and-play setup, every detail is meticulously considered for seamless immersion. Whether you’re a die-hard F1 enthusiast or a casual gamer, Aston Martin’s simulators elevate your home racing experience to exhilarating new heights, letting you push the limits like never before.

Should you wish to plant one right in your living room you will need to part with a minimum of $75,000 but if you want the front wing and nose cone as well as motion rigging (which you do), then the price climbs to $105,000.