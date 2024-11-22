New BMW M5 Has A Lot More Power Than Claimed

IND Distribution is doing the work for us again and for the first time is shedding some light on the actual output of the new G90 BMW M5.

As the most powerful generation of the super sedan yet, BMW’s official figures for the 2025 M5 come in at 717 horses (535 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque.

To verify these claims, IND obtained a brand-new M5 with just over 50 km on the odometer. The car was run on the 87-octane fuel it was delivered with, keeping the hybrid battery at maximum charge. Before hitting the dyno at Performance Eurowerks, the car was topped up with premium 92-octane fuel. BMW’s 717 hp claim is of course at the crank but IND’s dyno measured a peak of 698.93 hp (521 kW) at the wheels.

Typically, drivetrain losses amount to around 15% from crank to wheel. Considering this, IND’s results translate to an estimated 820 hp (611 kW) and 1,162 Nm (859 lb-ft) at the crank.

This suggests that BMW may have even understated the M5’s output, especially considering the car’s low mileage. Once the engine fully breaks in, power figures could climb even higher.