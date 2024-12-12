BMW XM Label by MANHART Pushes 888 HP (662 kW)

Following the 1978 launch of the M1, BMW’s motorsport and tuning division, M GmbH, hadn’t created a wholly independent model for decades. That changed in 2022 with the 50th anniversary of the sporty subsidiary and the reveal of the XM. The range-topping Label boasts 738 hp (550 kW) and 1,000 Nm, making it the perfect foundation for a brutal tuning masterpiece and MANHART has done just that with their MHXM 900 II.

As the name suggests, performance is king. The 4.4-litre S68 biturbo V8 combined with an electric motor now delivers a monstrous 888 hp (900PS; 662 kW) and 1,200 Nm of torque. The extra grunt was unlocked with the help of the MANHART MHtronik powerbox. Should you want even more there will be additional upgrade stages available.

For the exhaust system, there are several options. A MANHART stainless steel exhaust with valve control or an Akrapovic slip-on system which comes with a wireless kit option. If you do not live in Germany, you can also add the race downpipes (without catalytic converters), and the OPF delete replacement pipes with 300-cell HJS catalytic converters.

As you can see in the mega gallery below, the XM’s upgrade is not purely performance-focused. In typical MANHART style, the large SUV is fitted with massive MANHART forged line Y-spoke rims finished in gold to match the brake calipers and other gold details.

The tuner has also fitted a bunch of forged carbon components. The front receives a spoiler lip, air ducts, apron add-ons, a radiator grille frame, and a bonnet. At the rear, a roof spoiler, a diffuser, a boot spoiler below the rear window, bumper side slats, and a tailgate add-on complete the aggressive look.

Finally, the interior gets the MANHART carbon treatment as well. The package includes door panels, dashboard and centre console trim, and steering wheel spokes.