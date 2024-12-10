BRABUS Pushes Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance To 720 HP (537 kW)

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance leaves the factory with a potent 670 hp (500 kW) which is more than enough for a small car but BRABUS has just revealed their PowerXtra B20E-730 performance upgrade which transforms the already impressive hybrid into a true wolf in sheep’s clothing.

BRABUS engineers meticulously crafted a performance kit that liberates an additional 50 hp (37 kW) from the car’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. With BRABUS tuning, the combined system output pumps up to a beastly 720 hp (537 kW).

The upgrade seamlessly integrates with the nine-speed SPEEDSHIFT transmission, propelling the C-Class from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 3.2 seconds. The electronically limited top speed reaches 280 km/h (174 mph) for the sedan and 270 km/h (168 mph) for the estate version.

The tuner does not leave the exterior alone and gives it a much meaner presence. Striking visible carbon fibre elements and a dynamic front spoiler transform the car’s face. The rear is equally impressive with a carbon fibre rear apron featuring an integrated diffuser.

BRABUS Monoblock Z PLATINUM EDITION 21-inch wheels and sport springs round out the package, ensuring a combination of captivating looks and exceptional driving dynamics.