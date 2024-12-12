First Look At The 2028 Electric BMW M3

BMW has released the first glimpse of the electric M3, promising to “set new standards” for the performance sedan.

These initial images, featuring a test car nicknamed the ‘M HP BEV,’ reveal several key distinctions from the standard Neue Klasse 3 Series that forms the electric M3’s foundation. Wider wheel arches, more aggressive front and rear bumpers, and noticeably larger brake discs differentiate the high-performance variant.

The camouflage scheme closely resembles a previously showcased quad-motor i4 prototype, hinting at a potential evolution of that concept.

Showroom arrival for the next-generation M3 is expected by early 2028. While BMW emphasizes the development of the electric model, a turbocharged straight-six gasoline engine will also be offered.

This dual-powertrain approach aims to maximize the M3’s appeal and aligns with BMW’s continued commitment to internal combustion engines. The current M3’s S58 twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six has been adapted to meet upcoming emissions regulations, ensuring the gasoline-powered M3 can remain on sale alongside the all-new electric version, built on the Neue Klasse platform, for as long as customer demand persists.

Although BMW recently said all its sporty EVs will eventually have four motors, the initial electric M model is unlikely to get full power. Logic tells us that having the 1,341 hp would be overkill for an M3. Instead, the initial version will likely offer well below 1,000 hp but probably more than the 543 ponies of the M3 CS.