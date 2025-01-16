Alpina Reveals The Potent B8 GT Packing 625 HP (466 kW)

All Alpinas are unique cars but when the ‘GT’ badge is introduced you know you are looking at the best of the bunch.

As Alpina becomes increasingly integrated into the broader BMW lineup, its final models seem destined to be some of the most remarkable in its history. The latest example is the B8 GT, derived from the M8 Gran Coupe and created as a tribute to the late Burkhard Bovensiepen, Alpina’s founder.

Bovensiepen had a passion for large coupés and this creation is a celebration of everything great about large Alpina’s.

The Alpina B8 GT makes use of the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine but it has been tuned to deliver 625 horsepower (466 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. While only just less powerful than the mighty 626 hp BMW M5 CS, the Alpina B8 GT boasts a significant torque advantage of 100 Nm (74 lb-ft).

The power increase come from modifications to the intake system, including ‘flow-optimised air boxes,’ an upgraded engine management system, and the addition of an Alpina sports exhaust. With standard xDrive, the B8 GT accelerates to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and can double that speed in approximately 10.5 seconds. Its top speed is an impressive 330 km/h, a figure unattainable even with BMW’s extensive options list.

Chassis enhancements include a more rear-biased torque distribution, along with differential adjustments providing ‘more agile driving dynamics.’ The front end benefits from a reinforced strut brace, while thousands of hours of testing and fine-tuning have further refined the suspension.

Standard features include Alpina’s high-performance braking system with perforated discs and sportier pads, as well as forged Classic wheels.

Renowned for luxury and sophistication, Alpina has gone to great lengths to make the B8 GT an extraordinary vehicle. Special GT badges and carbon accents subtly highlight its sporty nature without compromising the elegance of a Gran Coupé. Limited to 99 units, it will be offered in Alpina Blue or Alpina Green II as standard. Customers can also opt for a two-tone finish, pairing these signature colours with black, or select from Arctic Race Blue, Crystal Casserit Black, Enigmatic Black, Purple Silk, or Verdant Green Pearl.

Buyers can choose from four Merino leather colour schemes, with an option to upgrade to Lavalina hide. Other interior features include Alpina Walnut Anthracite fine wood trim, Burkhard Bovensiepen’s signature accents, and an Alcantara headliner. Even the boot mat is adorned with an Alpina B8 GT metal emblem. Additionally, each car includes a pair of Lavalina leather weekend bags with Alpina lettering, blue accents, and a steel plaque. Buyers will also receive a timepiece crafted in collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Carl F. Bucherer, based on the Manero Flyback chronograph and enhanced in the style of Burkhard Bovensiepen.

Owning a B8 GT promises to be a remarkable experience even before hitting the road. Priced at €225,000 in Germany, the BMW Alpina B8 GT Hommage Burkard Bovensiepen is a collector’s dream.