BMW M3 CS Touring Officially Teased

BMW has been busy expanding its CS (Competition Sport) lineup. Following the 2023 M4 CSL, a track-focused lightweight coupe, the slightly less hardcore M4 CS, and the potent M3 CS sedan, BMW is now developing an M3 CS Touring.

BMW teased the M3 CS Touring on Instagram with two videos. The videos feature a camouflaged prototype, offering only brief glimpses of the car. However, the CS logo is prominently displayed, along with the signature red grille surround. Carbon fibre trim is also visible, and it’s anticipated that the black hood panels seen on the M3 CS sedan will be carried over.

Details about the M3 CS Touring are scarce. It’s expected to share the M3 CS sedan’s 542 hp (404 kW) engine, a 20-hp (15 kW) increase over the standard M3 Competition. There’s a possibility that BMW might have further tuned the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six.

Other upgrades are likely to mirror those of the M3 CS sedan. These could include a revised cooling system, stiffer engine mounts, and weight reduction through the use of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic. The interior will likely feature carbon fibre bucket seats with heated cushions and power adjustments.

BMW South Africa only brought in 20 units of the M3 CS sedan and will be limiting the number of M3 Competition Touring so if we do get it in South Africa it will be in extremely limited numbers.