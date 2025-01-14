BMW M8 Coupé To Be Axed This Year

Large luxury coupes and convertibles have fallen out of favour, leading Mercedes to discontinue the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. Now, new rumours also suggested BMW would follow suit by axing the 8 Series Coupé.

Citing a dealer bulletin, BMW Blog reports that the M8 Coupé will go out of production early next year.

No new orders are being accepted for the M8 Coupé but if you are still after the badge, you can place your order for the drop-top Convertible or the four-door Gran Coupé.

As the M8 Coupe exits production, questions remain about the future of the 8 Series lineup. Initially, rumours suggested that a new generation of the BMW 8 Series and M8 was slated for 2026. However, some sources indicate that the final decision on their development has yet to be made. If greenlit, the next-generation 8 Series and M8 are unlikely to appear before 2030.

The BMW M8 Coupe’s discontinuation signifies a bittersweet chapter closing for enthusiasts and the brand. Its elegant design and potent performance solidified its place within BMW’s esteemed M division. While not necessarily a specialist in any one area, it excelled as a well-rounded and accomplished grand tourer.