G-POWER BMW M2 Pushes Out 690 HP (515 kW)

For the past four decades, G-POWER has been a leading name in performance upgrades for BMW M models.

Earlier this year, G-POWER launched a three-tiered portfolio of upgrades for the M2’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo. The entry-level package features G-POWER’s GP-600 performance software, which unlocks the ECU and bumps power up to 600 PS (592 hp) and 720 Nm of torque. This is achieved without any hardware modifications, making it a great option for those looking for a simple and effective power boost.

The next step up is the GP-650 performance software, which pushes output to 650 PS (641 hp) and 780 Nm of torque. This package also includes the GP-DEEPTONE exhaust system with valve control. The exhaust system features twin tailpipes that come in different carbon fibre coatings and emit a signature G-POWER sound.

For those who want the ultimate in performance, G-POWER now offers the GP-700 performance software, which unlocks a whopping 700 PS (690 hp) and 840 Nm of torque. This package includes G-POWER sports downpipes, and an ECU unlock.

In addition to the performance upgrades, G-POWER also offers a wide range of aerodynamic and styling parts for the M2. These parts are made from lightweight and high-strength carbon fibre, and they help to improve both the car’s appearance and downforce.

Some of the highlights of the aerodynamic package include:

Entirely new carbon fibre front fenders

Carbon fibre front flaps

GP-DYNAMIC carbon fibre rear wing

GP-VENTURI carbon fibre engine cover

The GP-VENTURI engine cover is a particularly impressive piece. Not only does it look great, but it also helps to remove heat from the engine compartment, which can improve performance and reliability.

To ensure that the M2’s broad fenders are filled out properly, G-POWER offers a choice of their HURRICANE RR and HURRICANE RS forged wheels. These wheels come in 20-inch for the front and 21 for the rear.

Last but not least, G-POWER also offers a variety of interior upgrades for the M2. These upgrades range from sports steering wheels with carbon fibre designs and optional LED displays to carbon fibre shift paddles, velour floor mats, and even fully customized leather upholstery.