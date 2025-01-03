Liberty Walk’s Lamborghini Miura is Pure Drama

We had trepidation when Liberty Walk announced a new project based on a real Lamborghini Miura. Their style isn’t known for subtlety, and the Miura is undeniably one of the most beautiful supercars ever made.

Debuting ahead of the Tokyo Auto Salon, the LB-Silhouette Works GT Lamborghini Miura boasts an array of wings, spoilers, and louvres that ensure it stands out. These are just renderings, but the final build will be unveiled in Tokyo in a few weeks.

This Miura is undeniably dramatic, true to Liberty Walk’s form. It’s low and wide, practically scraping the ground with its aggressive widebody kit and flared fenders. Aftermarket wheels fill the arches, a custom black-and-white livery with Liberty Walk logos adorns the body, and a massive rear wing dominates the back.

Details are scarce beyond the visual transformation. Liberty Walk hasn’t mentioned upgrades to the Miura’s stock 4.0-litre V12.

Miura owners willing to take the leap can order the body kit directly from Liberty Walk whenever it goes on sale. Pricing remains TBC but we can’t imagine it being light on the wallet.