Manhart Push M240i Beyond M2 Power

BMW’s 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine, codenamed B58, has a lot of potential, and Manhart’s latest upgrade for the G42 series M240i looks to exploit just that with a rather substantial power increase.

The Manhart MH2 500 II package combines a new power box, intake manifold, and intercooler to boost output from 369 bhp (275 kW) to 510 bhp (380 kW), exceeding even the M2. A stainless steel exhaust with valve technology is also included for a more aggressive sound.

Expect the M240i’s 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 4.3 seconds to drop slightly, and with BMW’s trusty xDrive system, you’ll be able to put that power down effectively. Manhart also offers an optional KW coilover kit and upgraded brakes.

Manhart’s signature black and gold livery is replaced by a pastel blue theme with black accents. White twin-spoke Concave One alloy wheels complement the reworked aero kit, which features a new front bumper, side skirts, rear diffuser, and a subtle rear wing.

As usual, the cost depends on the chosen options, as the kit is customizable.