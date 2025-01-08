Next BMW M4 Could Be An Electric Only Offering

BMW M is developing a quad-motor electric powertrain that is expected to debut around 2027 in a next-generation M3 sedan. This car will also offer a gas-powered option for those not ready to switch to an EV.

For the past two generations, the M3 has been accompanied by an M4 coupe. However, this won’t be the case for the upcoming electric vehicle.

BMW Blog reported in December 2024 that the next 4-Series will be electric only, including its high-performance M4 variant. This contrasts with BMW’s plans for the next 3-Series, which will come in gas and electric flavours. The gas version will use the current 3-Series’ CLAR platform, while the electric version will use BMW’s next-generation EV platform known as Neue Klasse.

The Neue Klasse platform debuts later this year in an electric X3 crossover, likely badged as an iX3. The electric X3 will be followed in 2026 by the electric 3-Series, which will likely be called the i3.

According to BMW Blog, the electric 4-Series based on the Neue Klasse platform is expected around 2028. It will likely replace the current i4 lineup, which uses a modified version of the CLAR platform. The timing for the electric M4 variant wasn’t mentioned. There was also no mention of a future M4 convertible.

BMW M has hinted that its electric powertrain can deliver over 1,300 horsepower (over 954 kW). However, BMW Blog suggests such an output will likely be reserved for M models higher up the performance hierarchy than the M3 and M4.