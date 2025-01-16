Porsche May Bring Back ICE Macan

The slowing growth in demand for electric vehicles may cause Porsche to reconsider its decision to offer only a battery-powered version of its second-generation Macan.

According to anonymous sources cited by Autocar on Thursday, Porsche is exploring the possibility of bringing back a gasoline-powered Macan.

Another option would be to equip the electric Macan with a hybrid powertrain, possibly a series plug-in hybrid system where a gasoline engine would function as a generator to extend range.

“The reception to the new Macan has been positive, but we are still waiting to see its long-term performance, given the uncertain market conditions,” the source reportedly said.

The electric Macan began deliveries last year and sold 18,278 units by the end of 2024. In comparison, deliveries of the gasoline-powered Macan totalled 64,517 units last year. The combined total of 82,795 units represents a decrease of about 5% compared to 2023’s results.

Porsche is also experiencing a significant drop in demand for its first electric vehicle, the Taycan. Porsche delivered only 20,836 Taycans in 2024, a 49% decrease from 2023. However, some of the slowdown can be attributed to buyers waiting for the updated Taycan that was unveiled last year.

Not long ago, Porsche had a target of 80% of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2030. However, due to the slowing growth in EV demand, the automaker abandoned that target last summer. Instead, Porsche now plans to continue offering gasoline engines, including V8s, well into the next decade.

While the decision on a potential future gasoline-powered Macan is still pending, Porsche confirmed last summer that the current gasoline-powered Cayenne would remain on sale past 2030, with additional updates to keep it competitive. An electric Cayenne is also expected to be released around 2026.