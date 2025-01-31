This Tubular Porsche 911 Sculpture Sold For Over R4.5 Million

Certain vintage Porsche 911 models are commanding astonishing prices in the used car market, as enthusiasts scramble to acquire these iconic sports cars before the automotive industry shifts entirely to electric vehicles. However, this wasn’t an actual 911 or even a drivable Porsche. Instead, it was a unique art piece inspired by the Porsche 934 911, which sold for an impressive £201,000 (approx. R4.7m).

It was meticulously hand-welded by Benedict Radcliffe, a renowned artist and sculptor known for his tubular steel car creations. The piece was powder-coated in the same vibrant Fluro Orange as the iconic Jagermeister-liveried Porsche 934 race car, complete with period-correct centre-locking BBS wheels and Avon tyres. It’s a stunning work of art and would undoubtedly make a striking addition to any collector’s garage but for the same amount of money, you could grab yourself a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3.

The sculpture’s connection to the Porsche 934 undoubtedly adds to its value. Porsche produced only 31 of the original race cars, and it’s unclear how many remain today. The last 934 sold on Bring a Trailer fetched $1.55 million in 2023, highlighting the car’s desirability.