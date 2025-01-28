Zacoe Give Lamborghini Revuelto Radical Bodykit

In stock form, the Lamborghini Revuelto is one of the sharpest-looking exotics money can buy but that hasn’t stopped tuners from dressing it in bodykits. The latest example comes from Taiwanese company Zacoe, making the Revuelto look like something Lamborghini itself might have built if it made an SVJ version.

According to the tuner, the kit is inspired by stealth fighter jets, which sounds fitting for the Revuelto. At the front, there is a new splitter sporting aerodynamic fins and a redesigned hood with integrated vents. The latter are nicely implemented, mirroring the design language of the Sant’Agata brand.

The profile boasts sharper side skirts and enlarged aero blades behind the front wheels for additional visual drama. Still, the most impressive element is the roof scoop, which is mounted on the engine cover. This is combined with an adjustable rear spoiler, that appears to sit on the Revuelto’s active rear wing, adding an extra element of aggressiveness at the back.

All of the aforementioned parts are made of unpainted carbon fibre, ensuring they won’t add a lot of weight to the plug-in hybrid supercar. Zacoe’s official renderings also include a set of aftermarket alloy wheels which are not included in the package.

While Zacoe mentions that the components “reduce lift and increase downforce”, it is not clear if they bring a notable improvement in the aerodynamics of the raging bull.

There are no changes under the skin, with the Revuelto retaining the factory-spec plug-in hybrid setup. This is good for a combined output of 1,001 hp (747 kW) thanks to the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 and a trio of electric motors.

The company has yet to announce pricing for the kit, which might be sold in pieces, allowing Revuelto owners to customize their rides according to their liking.