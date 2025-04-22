BMW M2 CS To Sprint To 100 KM/H In Just 3.8s

Once again, the BMW M2 CS is shaping up to be one of the best M cars money can buy and while we know it will handle the twisty bits like a dream, it will also scamper off the line as fast as some of its bigger sibling.

According to the very trustworthy source on Bimmerpost, the potent G87 M2 CS will be able to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds.

If this number proves accurate, the M2 CS will be a tenth of a second quicker than the M4 Competition. The xDrive-equipped M4 Competition still reigns supreme in this metric, achieving the same sprint in just 3.5 seconds. Interestingly, the M4 CS is even faster, needing only 3.4 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standstill.

However, the CS might not hold the title of quickest M2 for long as we are expecting a new sDrive version arriving as early as next year.

The exciting new baby CS is reportedly debuting next month, as BMW has promised to unveil a new M car at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

This limited-run special edition is rumoured to pack 523 hp (390 kW), a significant increase over the current model. Expect standard carbon fibre components to shave off a reported 30 kilograms (66 lbs) of weight. The M2 CS will likely sport an M4 CSL-inspired ducktail spoiler, eye-catching Gold Bronze wheels, and a more aggressive front bumper. Customers should also have the option of ordering the car in Velvet Blue, alongside the familiar Brooklyn Grey and Sapphire Black.