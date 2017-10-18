Porsche Unveil 718 GTS Models Packing 360 HP

Porsche has finally taken the covers off the new 718 GTS which we saw testing a few months back.

As always, the GTS model is designed to appeal to the driving enthusiasts thanks to it’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder pushing out 360 hp (269 kW) and 430 Nm of torque.

The model features a new front bumper and tinted lighting units. The sporty styling continues at the rear as designers installed a black rear apron and a center-mounted sports exhaust system. Other highlights include black GTS badging and 20-inch wheels with a satin black finish.

As expected the interior comes equipped with Alcantara seats sporting some GTS logo’s embroidered into the headrests. You will also get Chrono Sport Package as standard a sexy Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

Thanks to the output from the little four-cylinder, the 100 km/h sprint can be dealt with in just 4.1 seconds and go all the way to a 290 km/h top speed. To acheive this sprint time you need to opt for the PDK box but it is also offered in a six-speed manual.

The Boxster variant is slightly more expensive than the Cayman option but with it’s top down it looks a lot better in our opinion.