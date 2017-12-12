Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
South AfricaNews

Audi RS4 Avant Not Coming To South Africa At This Stage

By Zero2Turbo

South African’s are not exactly the biggest wagon-loving country in the world so it is not too surprising to hear that Audi South Africa “have no immediate plans of making this model available in our market.”

A tweet (shown below) from the official Audi South Africa page confirms this to an extent but we must take into account that they did say that “no immediate plans”

As a reminder, the new Audi RS4 Avant packs a 2.9-litre TFSI biturbo V6 that develops 444 hp and 600 Nm of torque pushed to all four wheels thanks to the legendary Quattro system. 0 to 100 km/h takes just 4.1 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h with the option to increase it to 280 km/h with the optional RS Driver’s Package.

 

