Audi RS4 Avant Not Coming To South Africa At This Stage

South African’s are not exactly the biggest wagon-loving country in the world so it is not too surprising to hear that Audi South Africa “have no immediate plans of making this model available in our market.”

A tweet (shown below) from the official Audi South Africa page confirms this to an extent but we must take into account that they did say that “no immediate plans”

As a reminder, the new Audi RS4 Avant packs a 2.9-litre TFSI biturbo V6 that develops 444 hp and 600 Nm of torque pushed to all four wheels thanks to the legendary Quattro system. 0 to 100 km/h takes just 4.1 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h with the option to increase it to 280 km/h with the optional RS Driver’s Package.