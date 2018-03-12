Hennessey’s Exorcist Is Indeed A Dodge Demon Beater

The Dodge Demon had not even hit the scene yet and Hennessey was working on their Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 package called ‘The Exorcist’ and now they have confirmed it is a Demon beater.

Thanks to the tinkering of Hennessey Performance, the extreme Camaro pumps out an astonishing 1,014 hp and 1,197 Nm of torque.

During a recent quarter mile sprint, The Exorcist achieved a time of 9.57 seconds at 236 km/h which means it has outdone the Demon’s time of 9.65 seconds.

0 to 96 km/h (60 mph) happens in a lightning 2.1 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than the Demon) and 0 to 160 km/h (100 mph) came by in just 4.7 seconds (5.1 for the Demon).

They are both immensely fast but which would you rather have a go in?