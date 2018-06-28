News

Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe Gets The Axe, Spider Lives On

By Zero2Turbo

According to Jalopnik, FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) has confirmed that the coupé version of their Alfa Romeo 4C will be discontinued but the Spider will live on into 2019.

Related Posts

The Top 5 Fastest SUV’s You Can Currently Buy In South…

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Pricing For South Africa

That leaves Alfa Romeo without any form of coupé offering until the potent new GTV returns in 2022.

The 4C Convertible on the other hand has been on sale for nearly five years already so we should see a facelift revealed before the end of the year with sales commencing early 2019.

Last year the Alfa and Maserati engineering boss, Roberto Fedeli, confirmed that revised suspension and steering would lead upgrades to improve the 4C’s on-road manners, while a new engine is also possible.

Source Jalopnik
You might also like
South Africa

The Top 5 Fastest SUV’s You Can Currently Buy In South Africa

South Africa

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Pricing For South Africa

South Africa

South African Tuner RGMotorsport Pumps Alfa Romeo 4C To 505 HP (377 kW)

News

Mole Automobile Build One-Off Alfa Romeo 4C Called Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001

Zero2Turbo

Could The 700 HP Alfa Romeo 8C Coupe Look Like This?

News

Alfa Romeo Working On 710 HP 8C and 600 HP GTV Coupe

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us