News

FIA Has Confirmed It Will Allow Hypercars To Enter LeMans

By Zero2Turbo

The GTE field has been better than ever in recent times but a few big players have exited the LMP1 scene so the World Endurance Championship was in need of some good news.

Well we now have it as the FIA confirmed its 2020 WEC regulations will allow hypercars to enter the competition. The various manufacturers will be allowed “freedom of design” based on what the FIA is calling “a ‘Hypercar’ concept.”

Related Posts

Novitec Give Maserati Ghibli More Presence and Power

Zacoe Performance Shows Off Liberty Walk Style Kit For BMW…

This is highly exciting considering the first few that come to mind include the McLaren Senna GTR, Aston Martin Valkyrie, Mercedes-AMG Project One and even the Brabham BT62.

We could even see some immense creations from Pagani and Koenigsegg joining the fray which would seriously ramp up interest in the sport.

You might also like
Tuning

Novitec Give Maserati Ghibli More Presence and Power

Tuning

Zacoe Performance Shows Off Liberty Walk Style Kit For BMW M2

News

Porsche Macan Facelift Gains Power, Sheds Weight and Loses The Diesel

News

McLaren Tease The Upcoming 600 HP (447 kW) 570 LT

News

Audi SUV Range Could Expand To Include Q1, Q6 and Q9

Zero2Turbo

New BMW X5 Rendered As The Version We All Care About, The X5 M

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us