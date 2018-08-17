Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Seen Testing For The First Time

Back in 2016 at the fantastic Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mercedes-AMG GT R was unveiled and by the looks of things 2018 might see the arrival of a drop-top Roadster version.

These shots of a camouflaged prototype were snapped near the Nürburgring (of course) and the styling is a carbon copy of the Coupe.

Just like the Coupe this version will also get active aero, a sportier suspension, a rear steering system and a limited-slip differential. The car also has lighter components and sticky tyres.

Power will be from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and it should push out the same 577 hp (430 kW) and 700 Nm of torque.

It is odd that Mercedes-AMG took so long to bring out a Roadster variant of their range-topping GT offering but we always say better late than never and this will be quite the thrilling drive with the top down.