News

This Women Was The First Ford Mustang Buyer In The World and She Still Owns It

By Zero2Turbo

Back in 1964, the first ever Ford Mustang was revealed to the world but it was not immediately for sale.

A newly employed third-grade teacher by the name of Gail Wise needed a car at the time so she went to her local Ford dealership to buy a car. She did not like anything on display but knew she wanted a convertible so the salesman showed her the secret yet-to-go-on-sale skylight blue Ford Mustang Convertible and this was the car for her.

Related Posts

The 10,000,000th Ford Mustang Has Been Produced

Ferrari and Ford Not Partaking In WEC “Hypercar”…

According to DriveTribe, the salesman sold this secret vehicle (at $3,347.50) to Gail that day giving her the honors of owning the first ever Ford Mustang buyer in the world.

Fast forward 54 years later and she still owns the vehicle although it is now sitting in their garage waiting for her husband Tom to take on the repair and restoration project once he has retired.

You might also like
News

The 10,000,000th Ford Mustang Has Been Produced

News

Ferrari and Ford Not Partaking In WEC “Hypercar” Class Meetings

News

Hennessey Heritage Edition Mustang Looks Great And Packs 808 HP

News

New Ford GT With Only 40 Miles Burns To A Crisp

News

One-Off Ford Mustang GT Packs 700 HP and Pays Tribute To WWII Pilots

News

New 800 HP (596 kW) Shelby Super Snake Shows Off In Promo

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us