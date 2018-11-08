News

This New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Sporting A R1.4 Million Paint Job

By Zero2Turbo

When buying a Porsche, you have the option of tapping into the Paint to Sample (PTS) offerings where the sky is pretty much the limit.

One such PTS option is known as Chromaflair but only fifteen models receive this special paint a year due to the intense process used and of course the mind-warping price tag.

Related Posts

1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar Sold For R84 Million

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR Becomes Fastest Road-Legal Car Around…

Porsche uses a process of magnets to align the flakes after each paint coat and will add about $94,000 to the overall price of the Zuffenhausen machine.

The GT2 RS you see in the shot above sports PTS Chromaflair Explosive Gold but if this is not to your taste, you can also opt for one of the other four; Magicmagenta, Pythongreen, Urbanbamboo, and Shiftingcarbon.

You might also like
News

1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar Sold For R84 Million

News

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR Becomes Fastest Road-Legal Car Around The ‘Ring

Tuning

TopCar’s Porsche Panamera GT Stands Out With Understated Looks

Zero2Turbo

The Porsche 911 Speedster Looks Sensational In These Liveries

News

Porsche Project Gold Sold In 10 Minutes For R45 Million At Auction

News

Porsche Confirms Production For Mission E Cross Turismo

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us