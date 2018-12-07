News

Volkswagen I.D. R Could Grab Nurburgring Lap Record From The Porsche 919 Evo

By Zero2Turbo

According to Brit mag, Autocar, a record run is secretly being planned under the guise that Volkswagen hopes its pioneering Pikes Peak-winning Volkswagen I.D. R will set a new fastest lap for a pure-electric vehicle around the fearsome circuit.

Volkswagen’s confidence is believed to have come from on-track simulations that suggest a modified version of the I.D. has enough performance to beat the heavily modified Porsche 919 Evo.

Related Posts

VW Is Indeed Evaluating A Five-Cylinder Golf R

You Can Lose Consciousness During A High-Speed Corner In…

Volkswagen Motorsport is reported to have now booked a series of exclusive tests at the Nurburgring from May next year with the aim of celebrating the new outright lap record ahead of the first I.D. hatch launching in the third quarter of 2019.

The current pure-electric record lap of the Nurburgring was set by Chinese car-maker Nio, when its road-legal 1000kW EP9 set a time of 6:45.90sec.

Set to once again be behind the wheel for the Nurburgring record attempt will be Roman Dumas who has won the Nurburgring 24 Hours four times. Dumas has also twice won the Le Mans 24 Hours, including once driving the Porsche 919 Hybrid.

For the lap to be successful, Dumas must record an average speed higher than the 238 km/h recorded back in June.

You might also like
News

VW Is Indeed Evaluating A Five-Cylinder Golf R

News

You Can Lose Consciousness During A High-Speed Corner In VW’s I.D. R

News

Is This The New Volkswagen Golf 8 Taillight?

News

Volkswagen America Updates Golf GTI For 2019 With Rabbit Edition

News

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf To Feature Sophisticated Tech And Hybrid Powertrains

News

Five-Cylinder VW Golf R Spotted Testing At The Nürburgring

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us