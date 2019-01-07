News

Ferrari 250 GTO Is Literally Worth More Than It’s Weight In Gold

By Zero2Turbo

According to the Collins Dictionary, if you say that someone or something is worth their weight in gold, you are emphasizing that they are so useful, helpful, or valuable that you feel you could not manage without them.

When it comes to the Ferrari 250 GTO, it has actually become worth more than it’s weight in gold.

At the time of publishing, the price of gold was $1289.48 per ounce, or $41.46 per gram.

A 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold for $48,405,000 at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale in August last year making it the most expensive car ever sold at auction.

The iconic Ferrari classic weighs between 880 kg and 950 kg (depending on source) but with a little bit of math, you can work out that the 250 GTO (at least the auctioned model) is worth $55.00 per gram, significantly higher than the price of gold.

Of course, not all 250 GTOs are valued at roughly $50 million, but based on current market trends, we would not surprised to see other examples trading hands for in excess of $50 million in the coming five years.

