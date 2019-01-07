Lamborghini Huracán EVO Revealed With 640 hp (470 kW)

The next-generation of a V10 Raging Bull has been revealed and it is called the Huracán EVO.

According to Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, “It takes the extraordinary abilities of the Huracán Performante and combines state-of-the-art vehicle dynamic control to amplify the everyday Huracán driving experience.”

The naturally aspirated V10 engine has been uprated to push more power and to produce a more emotional and powerful sound (Titanium intake valves and refined lightweight exhaust system). You will get 640 hp (470 kW) at 600 Nm of torque from the 10-cylinder powerplant which allows the supercar to sprint to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of more than 325 km/h.

As expected it features new Lamborghini rear-wheel steering and a torque vectoring system working on the four wheels, while at the heart of the car is the new feature of Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI): a Central Processing Unit that controls every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour, fully integrating all of the car’s dynamic systems and set-up to anticipate the next move and needs of the driver, interpreting this into perfect driving dynamics.

The design has been updated to improve the aerodynamics and driving dynamics. A new front bumper gives the car more presence, but more importantly assures aerodynamic efficiency via the front splitter with integrated wing. The biggest changes happen with inspiration taken from the Performante.

Inside you will find a new 8.4” HMI capacitive touchscreen, located in the centre console just above the start button, puts connectivity at the driver’s fingertips, with multi-finger gesture control.

The Huracán EVO is presented in Arancio Xanto, which is an iconic new Lamborghini four-layer color. This paint is complimented by some new 20” Aesir rims.