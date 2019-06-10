News

Newest Pagani Zonda Is Called Zun and It Looks Gorgeous In Purple

By Zero2Turbo

Will the Pagani Zonda ever die? We certainly hope not if they continue to update the existing ones to specifications like this.

The Italian manufacturer has produced a new variant called Zonda Zun and sports a striking purple colour and a host of unique exterior appointments.

The renderings of the car, which Carscoops published Wednesday, show a custom hood and new carbon fibre air extractors. The pointy nose is also accentuated with what looks like more carbon giving it a style similar to that of Lewis Hamilton’s Zonda 760LH.

It is important to point out that Pagani has confirmed that production has ended for the Zonda but they do plan to build “new” one-off cars from existing models.

Source Carscoops
