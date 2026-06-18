Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Becomes First Production Car To Exceed 300 km/h In The Quarter-Mile

Koenigsegg marked Sweden’s National Day on June 6 with a performance that will go down in history. At the company’s home airfield in Ängelholm, Sweden, the Jesko Absolut shattered several benchmarks and established new top speed records for production cars.

Behind the wheel was factory test driver Markus Lundh, while the results were independently verified using Racelogic VBOX equipment.

New Production Car Speed Records

The Jesko Absolut completed the quarter-mile in an astonishing 8.54 seconds, crossing the line at 305 km/h (190 mph). It then continued to the half-mile marker, completing the distance in 12.76 seconds and reaching an incredible 373 km/h (232 mph).

Those figures represent the fastest terminal speeds ever recorded by a production car over both distances. The times themselves also stand as new non-electric production car benchmarks.

Official Results

Quarter-mile: 8.54 seconds @ 305 km/h (190 mph)

8.54 seconds @ 305 km/h (190 mph) Half-mile: 12.76 seconds @ 373 km/h (232 mph)

First Production Car To Break 300 km/h In The Quarter-Mile

One of the most remarkable aspects of the achievement is that the Jesko Absolut became the first production car ever to exceed 300 km/h in the quarter-mile.

Even more impressive is the fact that the run was completed on an unprepared surface using standard road tyres. Power was sent exclusively to the rear wheels, making the feat even more extraordinary.

According to Koenigsegg, recent software developments were instrumental in unlocking this latest level of performance. The Swedish manufacturer confirmed that these enhancements will be delivered to all Jesko Absolut owners through an over-the-air update.

That means every Jesko Absolut in the fleet will benefit from the same improvements that helped set these new records.

Independently Verified By Racelogic

The record-setting runs took place at the Koenigsegg Test Track in Ängelholm and were recorded using industry-standard VBOX Motorsport equipment. The data was subsequently reviewed and verified by Racelogic itself, ensuring the results meet accepted standards for performance measurement.

For a rear-wheel-drive production car on road tyres, the numbers achieved by the Jesko Absolut are nothing short of extraordinary.