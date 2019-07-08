This Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Is For Sale at R170 Million

Just the other day we reported that Teodorin Obiang’s Lamborghini Veneno Roadster will hit the auction block and now we have learned that UAE-based dealership Al Ain Class has revealed that it has secured its own Lamborghini Veneno Roadster.

If you weren’t a fan of the cream colour scheme applied to the Bonhams car (not many people were), here is your opportunity for something a lot sexier and sinister.

Just nine Lamborghini Veneno Roadster’s were ever made but this one is finished in matte naked carbon fibre making it even more unique. Alongside the usual tricolour flag details, this car also features a red coach line at the very bottom of the bodywork and on the edge of the front fenders. Inside, there is a blend of red leather, black Alcantara and gloss carbon fibre.

Supercarblondie recently paid a visit to the dealership where she learned that this Raging Bull has a price tag (worth) of $12 million (approx. R170 million). Yes, you read that right and if you watch the video below you will see that it costs more than a LaFerrari, Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, and McLaren P1 combined.

Would you part with that sort of money for one car?