Unreleased McLaren 620R Spotted Testing In Matte Black

Last week we shared pictures and info on a new McLaren model to join the Sports Series range called the 620R and today we have crisp clear shots of a 620R prototype testing ahead of the official reveal.

McLaren has confirmed that this car will be offered to select customers by invitation only so we can assume it will be produced in limited numbers.

It will be road-legal but with the visual purpose of a track car and as the name hints, power from the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 should increase to 620 PS (612 hp).

The aero package looks taken directly from the GT4, and then some. Note the front splitter and angled strakes, aero flics at the corners, hood intakes, floor-widening sill extensions, and rear wing all from the GT4. The exhaust location retains the GT4 layout at the corners of the rear diffuser, a switch from the top-exit exhaust on the 600LT.