Ferrari Trying to Sue a Charity For Using ‘Purosangue’ Name

Purosangue rendering

Ferrari has just been named the most powerful brand in the world according to the “Brand Finance Global 500 2019” report but things could take a turn for the prancing horse brand as they are going after a non-profit charity organization over the use of the Purosangue name.

It has been attached to their first-ever SUV and means “thoroughbred” or “pure blood” and The Purosangue Foundation chose the name as a way of reflecting their advocacy against doping in sports.

Not only is it known for its anti-doping work, but the foundation has also set up training camps for runners in Kenya, and funds health check-ups for the elderly. They are claiming that the word was registered as a trademark for clothing and other products back in 2013 and although they have tried to reach out to Ferrari, no agreement could be reached, so they blocked Ferrari’s registration to the trademark in Europe.

Ferrari is building the case on the idea that the foundation has not made sufficient use of the Pursoangue name to warrant exclusivity, citing the lack of usage in the past five years.

“I am not going to be scared off, even knowing that we are up against one of the most important brands in the world,” says Max Monteforte, founder of Purosangue Foundation. The case will be heard by a court in Bologna on March 5.