Keyvany Lamborghini Urus Looks Ready To Dominate

The Lamborghini Urus is extremely popular with tuning companies around the world and a German tuner known as Keyvany now offers one of the most dramatic Super SUV overhauls we have seen so far.

The exterior receives a plethora of exposed carbon fibre components including a bulging and vented hood as well as some substantially wider wheel arches enveloping a set of massive 24-inch alloy wheels.

Those gargantuan air intakes at the front hold a pair of additional LED lights that stay true to Lamborghini’s “Y” motif implemented in the main headlights.

Thanks to all these carbon replacement parts, the new front fascia shaves off 34 kg while the weight loss at the rear is an impressive 41 kg.

Keyvany tinkered with the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine to crank power output up 820 hp and 1,100 Nm of torque. The added grunt has lowered the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time to a supercar-matching 3.3 seconds (0.3s less than standard) and at the same time, top speed has been bumped from 305 km/h (190 mph) to 325 km/h (202 mph).