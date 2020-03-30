News

369 HP (275 kW) Hydrogen-Powered BMW X5 Confirmed for 2022

By Zero2Turbo
i Hydrogen NEXT concept premiered at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

BMW has confirmed that they will be launching a hydrogen-powered version of the X5 in 2022 and it will pack 369 hp (275 kW).

It features two 700-bar tanks that can hold 6kg of hydrogen. These help to create a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, resulting in 125 kW of energy. This is then used to power BMWs fifth-generation eDrive electric motor, with a total system output of 275 kW.

Refuelling the two tanks with hydrogen takes just 3 minutes and the car will emit nothing more than water vapour.

Related Posts

BMW M235i Gran Coupe Pricing for South Africa

Old Mercedes C63 AMG Is Quicker Than Current One In A Drag…

BMW is planning to introduce the hydrogen tech in a production X5 in 2022, however, it will be a small series model only and not a permanent and widely-available model in the showroom.

You might also like
News

BMW M235i Gran Coupe Pricing for South Africa

News

Old Mercedes C63 AMG Is Quicker Than Current One In A Drag Race

News

Watch The Mercedes-AMG A45S Demolish The BMW M135i and Ford Focus ST In A Drag Race

News

Hockenheim Silver BMW M2 CS Filmed In Detail

News

G-Power G8M Bi-Turbo Takes BMW M8 Competition To 808 HP (603 kW)

News

Larte Design Give BMW X3, X4 and X5 Sporty Styling

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us