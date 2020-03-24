Geneva Motor Show Not Necessary Says, Bentley and Aston Martin

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and it seems the interest in returning to the show is dwindling.

According to Autocar, company bosses have expressed that the 2021 Geneva motor show might not be needed to unveil new models since makers held their own events after the cancellation of this year’s show.

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark said it could be “not absolutely necessary to attend” in future if feedback is positive and Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has echoed that sentiment.

Lamborghini confirmed they would not be attending the Geneva Motor Show before it was cancelled as they want to rather focus on dedicated events for its new products.

Will we see a few big Motor Shows put to bed after all of this? Let’s hope not for our sake but it is looking a little ominous at this stage.