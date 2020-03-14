Heineken F1 Joburg Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus

After all the cancellations this week this was inevitable but we now have official confirmation from the organisers that the Formula 1 festival due to be held in Sandton has been postponed.

Formula 1® has today announced that due to the ongoing global situation regarding COVID-19 the Heineken ® F1 Joburg Festival due to take place on the 29th March has been postponed to protect the safety of all fans and participants attending the event.

Formula 1®, together with Heineken ®, SAGP and the Gauteng Province remain committed to bringing the excitement of F1 back to South Africa and any decision on rescheduling will be made at the right time from a public safety perspective.

Ellie Norman, Director of Marketing & Communications said, “Following the announcement from the World Health Organisation categorising COVID -19 as a pandemic earlier this week, we have made the unfortunate decision to postpone the festival. Our fans health and safety is paramount and whilst we know this decision will be disappointing for our fans we believe this is the right decision at this time. We would like to thank all our partners and those involved in making the event happen, and we are fully committed to returning to bring the excitement of F1 back to South Africa”.

All fans who purchased tickets for the event will be offered a full refund. Tickets can be returned at any Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Computicket outlets or House & Home stores for full refunds until April 13, 2020.

All uncollected tickets and print at home transactions made via Call Centre and Web will be refunded automatically and will reflect within 3-7 working days.