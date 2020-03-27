NewsVideo

Hockenheim Silver BMW M2 CS Filmed In Detail

By Zero2Turbo

When ordering the BMW M2 CS, you have the choice between four paint options; Misano Blue, Alpine White, Sapphire Black and Hockenheim Silver.

The only real shots of the hot little Bimmer have been an example finished in the launch Misano Blue hue but now thanks to a new video, we get our first look at the M2 CS in the enticing Hockenheim Silver.

The BMW M2 CS comes with 19-inch “Y-spoke” wheels that come in gloss black finish but if you feeling up for it, you can choose a matte gold finish.

In the video below, there is also a short clip of the exhaust sound, but please keep in mind that this is the European version so it has the OPF installed. Basically, that means that the sound has been neutered.

