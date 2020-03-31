News

McLaren Chops Elva Production From 399 to 249 Units

By Zero2Turbo

Earlier in the year, the McLaren Elva was revealed to select guests where some important information was confirmed.

When the Woking manufacturer revealed the roofless windscreen-less hypercar, a production run of 399 units was planned. Now according to sources, the production run has been cut to 249 units.

It was also revealed that customers can spec their Elva with a windshield which will delete the active air management system required for the non-windshield variants.

To refresh your memory, the Elva packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that has been dialled up to a stonking 805 hp (600 kW; 815 PS) and 800 Nm of torque. This allows it to sprint to 100 km/h in “less than three seconds” and will beat the Senna to 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

Deliveries of the Elva will begin near the end of 2020 and we are told at least two will be coming to South Africa.

