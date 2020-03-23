Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Is Faster Than a Murcielago Around The ‘Ring

The new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S packs the most powerful 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine in the world with 416 hp (310 kW) so it is no surprise it is a little pocket rocket in a straight line but it seems it’s pretty rapid around multiple bends too.

SportAuto recently got their hands on one and paid the infamous Nordschleife a visit to set a lap time. Christian Gebhardt drove it around the long circuit in 7:48.8 which makes it 1.2 seconds quicker than the OG Lamborghini Murcielago.

It also pips the Aston Martin Vantage GT8 and BMW M3 CSL but is almost two seconds behind the latest Porsche Cayman S.