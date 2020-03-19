Most Potent Next-Gen BMW 7 Series Will Be Electric

BMW is already testing the next-generation 7 Series and they have shared some information with us all as to what we can expect from the all-new flagship.

During the Annual Accounts Press Conference 2020, Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, formally announced plans to offer the next-generation 7 Series as a pure electric model.

This model will be offered alongside conventionally powered models as well as a replacement for the hybrid 754Le.

Zipse confirmed that the electric version of the 7 Series will be the most powerful variant but did not go into how much power it will offer.

An official reveal of the new 7 Series will likely takee place sometime in 2022.