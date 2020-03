This is not the first time we have seen the Mercedes-AMG C63S Coupé lineup against the BMW M4 in a drag race but this is the first time we have seen it take on the likes of the Lexus RCF, the old BMW M3 and the old Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG.

As the title suggests, the real star of the show is the old W204 generation C63 AMG which performed admirably against its replacement W205 Mercedes-AMG C63 S.

As a reminder, the W204 C63 AMG uses one of the best V8s ever built, the legendary 6.2-litre.