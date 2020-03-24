The First McLaren F1 GTR Longtail Is Up For Sale

As far as holy grails go, the McLaren F1 GTR Longtail is among the most sought after machines on the planet. The problem is, they only ever made ten of them so adding one to your collection is not exactly easy.

There were only 106 McLaren F1’s ever made, 28 of which were F1 GTR race-going versions. Ten out of those 28 race cars were the 1997-spec Longtails, and one of them, seen here is now for sale in the UK with Tom Hartley Jnr.

Not only does it have eye-catching pink and yellow livery but it also bears chassis #19R which means this is the first F1 GTR Longtail produced.

This was built as a development car and was also converted to road-legal specifications (according to current UK law), done by Lanzante and Gordon Murray Design.

If you don’t want your car to be road-legal then you can convert it back to the original state as the parts are included in the package. This package includes a dedicated book by Gordon Murray Design that documents the history of this rarity and its road-spec conversion.

As a reminder, the 6.0-litre BMW V12 produces 600 horsepower (441 kW) and is connected to an X-Trac 6-speed sequential transmission.

As far as pricing, we are told the asking price is $15 million which is approximately R265 million at today’s exchange rate.