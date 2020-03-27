‘The New Guy’ Could Result In You Being Stuck In Your Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

It’s not ideal to get trapped in a car but if it is a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, there are worse places to be.

Jokes aside, Lamborghini and the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall notice for 26 Aventador SVJ’s to fix a faulty door handle. According to Lamborghini, this minor defect might cause both driver and passenger to get trapped inside the vehicle.

The issue has nothing to do with the potent 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 motor but rather, the recall notice is focused on fixing the interior door handle, which in this case is nothing but a pair of vinyl straps.

The fault was traced to a young and ‘non properly trained’ factory employee who did a poor job of engaging the cable pin inside the door handles. And with that, pulling on the vinyl door straps my fail to open the doors over time, which means the occupants may get trapped inside the cabin.

The recall notice affects all Aventador SVJ Coupe and Roadsters manufactured between December 2019 and January 2020. Lamborghini is currently reaching out to all affected customers to fix and replace the door handle.