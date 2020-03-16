NewsTuning

Wheelsandmore Crank Audi R8 Spyder V10 Performance To 1,035 HP (772 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The new Audi R8 Spyder V10 Performance leaves the factory with 612 horsepower (456 kW) so it is certainly not lacking in the power department but the folks over at Wheelsandmore decided to needed a bigger punch so they fitted a pair of turbochargers.

With the new forced-induction addition as well as water and charge air coolers, and tweaks with the ECU, the car now churns out 1,035 hp (772 kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Related Posts

Mercedes-AMG A45 S Takes On Audi RS3 and Old A45 In Drag…

Mansory Turn Attention To New Audi RS 6 Avant With Wild…

A Capristo exhaust system is also installed to allow the boosted engine to work as efficiently as possible and the transmission has been updated to handle the extra anger.

The tuner claims the drop-top supercar will be able to sprint to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and 200 km/h from zero in a face-melting 6.3 seconds. To put that into perspective, the stock car will hit 200 km/h in 11 seconds so these upgrades are not for the faint-hearted.

As you might expect, the upgrade package is not cheap with a starting price of €79,000 (approx. R1,5m).

You might also like
News

Mercedes-AMG A45 S Takes On Audi RS3 and Old A45 In Drag Race

News

Mansory Turn Attention To New Audi RS 6 Avant With Wild Package

News

Watch New Audi RS 6 Avant Show Tesla Model 3 Performance Who Is Boss

News

Audi RS Q8 by ABT Hits 100 km/h In 3.5 Seconds

News

Mercedes-AMG A45 S Takes On VW Golf R, Audi RS3 and BMW M2 Competition

News

Porsche 911 Carrera S vs Audi RS5 Sportback Drag Race Is Rather Close

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us