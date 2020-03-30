Will Land Rover Replace V8 Diesel With Electrified Six-Cylinder?

Automakers are constantly working on ways to build more efficient cars which generally means downsizing engines and a new report from Autocar suggests Land Rover will be ditching the Ford-sourced 4.4-litre V8 Diesel.

The publication claims Land Rover will effectively replace the ageing V8 diesel of the range-topping Range Rover Sport trims with a new electrified 3.0-litre turbodiesel. The new powertrain will reportedly deliver 350 hp (261 kW) and 700 Nm of torque. This should allow the SUV to hit 100 km/h in around 6.5 seconds.

The publication continues to note that Jaguar could also get a version of the electrified diesel, which could find its place under the hood of the refreshed XF and F-Pace.