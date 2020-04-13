AC Schnitzer BMW X4 M Competition Looks The Business In Toronto Red

German tuner AC Schnitzer loves to add presence and power to the Bavarian machines especially those that carry the Competition badge.

BMW Abu Dhabi Motors recently took delivery of a Toronto Red X4 M Competition complete with the full AC Schnitzer package.

The visual upgrades start at the front with an aero front bumper splitter painted to match the body. Moving to the back, you can immediately spot the aggressive rear roof-spoiler and the trunk lip which gives it a more purposeful profile.

Under the hood sits the S58 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin turbo engine but thanks to the AC Schnitzer ECU remap, it pushes out 600 hp (447 kW) and 700 Nm of torque.

BMW claims a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds for the standard X4 M Competition, but with the power bump, this SUV should drop in the 3 seconds range.

Completing the upgrades is a set of the AC Schnitzer suspension to drop the ride height slightly and improve handling.